SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.3% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a market cap of $165.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.67.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.11.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $126,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,767 shares of company stock worth $618,191. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

