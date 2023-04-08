Northeast Investment Management Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Northeast Investment Management cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 174,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $136.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.27.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.70.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

