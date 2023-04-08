Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,014 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,205,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,901,000 after acquiring an additional 497,777 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 5,846,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,890,000 after acquiring an additional 429,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Horizon by 62.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

