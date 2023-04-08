Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $1,250,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of State Street by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 338,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.35.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $94.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $77.93.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at State Street

In related news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,279,895.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $594,624.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,471.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total transaction of $1,299,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,895.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,893 shares of company stock worth $2,923,987 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

