Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 6,259 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 440,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,537,000 after purchasing an additional 251,177 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.10. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation



Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.



