Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 19,799 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,799 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mosaic by 7,158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 911,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,071,000 after purchasing an additional 899,304 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MOS. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Mosaic from $65.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

MOS stock opened at $43.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $40.29 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

