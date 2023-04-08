Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.05 Million Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BWA. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,487 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in BorgWarner by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.91.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA opened at $46.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $350,443.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,701.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,707 shares of company stock worth $5,027,503. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

See Also

