Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 105.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,558,000 after buying an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,057,000 after buying an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,178,000 after buying an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,704,000 after buying an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,475,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,184,000 after purchasing an additional 792,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

TT stock opened at $170.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $196.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.82.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $85,941.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,268,929.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 7,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.78, for a total value of $1,516,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,983,426.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,750 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.