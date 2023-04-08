Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 38,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $52.15 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.45.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

