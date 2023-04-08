Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Position Cut by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 225,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,271 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis purchased 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $149.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.76 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

