Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $6.16 Million Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,498 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Western Digital worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 101,811 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 23,415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $29.73 and a 52 week high of $63.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BNP Paribas raised Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Digital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.19.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

