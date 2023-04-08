Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.11.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $80.30 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.