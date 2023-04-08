Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 258 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.63.

IDXX opened at $472.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $554.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

