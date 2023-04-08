Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 26,362 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 243.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 13,323 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,309,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $162.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $125.55 and a 12-month high of $187.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.00.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.20.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

