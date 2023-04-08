Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cintas by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Cintas by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $451.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $442.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.04. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $512.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cintas news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total transaction of $714,913.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

