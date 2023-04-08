Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,113 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 8.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 263,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,798,000 after buying an additional 9,289 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at about $261,000. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $310.79 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.41.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($1.93). Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $362.40.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

