Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $7.33 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 33.1% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 716 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH opened at $77.64 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $82.86. The company has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.36.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

