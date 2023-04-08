Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after acquiring an additional 149,219 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,188,000 after purchasing an additional 102,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 9.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,336,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,744,000 after purchasing an additional 210,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $167.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $185.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.20.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.