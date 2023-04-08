Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 2,510 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2,091.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $138.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.35.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.