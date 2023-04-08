Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Acquires 4,847 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 633.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

XBI stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

