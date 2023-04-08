The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Holdings Increased by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Progressive were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Progressive by 11.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.36.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,045.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,987 shares of company stock worth $3,250,378. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $147.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01. The company has a market cap of $86.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $106.35 and a 1 year high of $147.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

