Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes Position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,811 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA owned about 0.09% of Cambridge Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 18.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CATC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cambridge Bancorp from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Denis K. Sheahan bought 1,000 shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.00 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,039,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,293 shares of company stock valued at $88,011. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CATC stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $498.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.95.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cambridge Bancorp Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

