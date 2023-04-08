Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Takes $510,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTC opened at $100.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.72. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,487. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $50,146.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,270.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,145.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,064 shares of company stock valued at $6,566,904 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

