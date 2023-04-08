Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 407 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,691 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its position in 3M by 1.3% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 6,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in 3M by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its position in 3M by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $101.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 12 month low of $100.16 and a 12 month high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.11%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

