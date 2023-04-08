Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 28,801 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla Trading Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Edward Jones raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Shares of TSLA opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $364.07. The stock has a market cap of $585.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

