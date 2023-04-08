Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New $535,000 Investment in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% during the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 257.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $28.91 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.86 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calavo Growers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.96 per share, with a total value of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 33,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $795,079.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 373,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,924,479.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,398,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,302,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Further Reading

