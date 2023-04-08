Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 452 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GDS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 18,374 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,536,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $319,332,000 after acquiring an additional 182,027 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Visa by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 105,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,862,000 after buying an additional 63,351 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

