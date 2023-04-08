Comerica Bank Buys 1,670 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $254.69 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.13 and a 200-day moving average of $240.53.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

