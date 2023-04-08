American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $12,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,485 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Argus raised their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.33.

American Express Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE AXP opened at $158.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.11. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $192.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.14%.

American Express declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

