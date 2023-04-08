The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by GDS Wealth Management

GDS Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.60 and its 200-day moving average is $303.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.