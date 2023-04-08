Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.25 Million Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 43.47%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

