RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,974 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 2.0% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 319,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,838,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 34,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $288.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $300.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.62.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

