Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,789 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 30,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter worth $6,816,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $65.52 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 932,484 shares of company stock valued at $53,877,379. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

