Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,902,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,102,000 after acquiring an additional 692,911 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after purchasing an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 18.5% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 18,394,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,749 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Match Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,248,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,353,000 after purchasing an additional 827,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after buying an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MTCH opened at $35.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.62 and a 52 week high of $104.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 146.76% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

