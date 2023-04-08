Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.06 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $695,000. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 54,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,437,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.5 %

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

ZBH stock opened at $129.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.31. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $135.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 87.27%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.