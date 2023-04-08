1,262 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,262 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

Visa stock opened at $225.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $425.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.82. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

