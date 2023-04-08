Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,301 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $19,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.8% during the third quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 50,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,471.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 62,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total value of $3,320,073.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $60,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,471.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,552 shares of company stock worth $4,970,966. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Iron Mountain from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 130.00%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

