The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $288.61 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.62.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Further Reading

