Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $984,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 634.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 669,979 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $148,535,000 after purchasing an additional 52,481 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $81,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $205.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.45. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $196.33 and a 52-week high of $276.65.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

