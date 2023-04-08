RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
NYSE RIV opened at $11.10 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.
About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
