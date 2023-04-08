RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE RIV opened at $11.10 on Friday. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 199.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 85,642 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 60,925 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

