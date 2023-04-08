Comerica Bank Has $11.86 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $11,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on PPG Industries from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 61,867 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.96, for a total value of $8,040,235.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 183,645 shares in the company, valued at $23,866,504.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 21,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.33, for a total transaction of $2,792,075.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,346.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $140.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.02 and its 200-day moving average is $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Featured Articles

