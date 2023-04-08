Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $11,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,315,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,490,437,000 after purchasing an additional 100,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,760,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,334,940,000 after purchasing an additional 363,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,079,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $583,126,000 after purchasing an additional 167,704 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $160,223,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,268,000 after buying an additional 58,048 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $205.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.08. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 36.27% and a net margin of 14.02%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total transaction of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).



