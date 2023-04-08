Comerica Bank Buys 14,515 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.62% of Cheesecake Factory worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 356.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 130.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.