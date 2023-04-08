Comerica Bank Grows Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $88.85 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $99.11. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.16 and a 200-day moving average of $86.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

