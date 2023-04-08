Comerica Bank Sells 2,881 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,881 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $12,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

