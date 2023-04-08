Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CFO Sells $1,386,175.83 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 7,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $1,386,175.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,881 shares in the company, valued at $13,329,791.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $196.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $235.16.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Workday by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,173 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 3.5% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Workday by 2.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

