Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sayan Chakraborty Sells 8,836 Shares

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $1,735,125.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,841,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $196.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.41. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $235.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

