Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 973 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $18,161,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $142.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.38. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $158.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “inline” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.45.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

