Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Manning & Napier Group LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,006.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock opened at $94.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.95.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

