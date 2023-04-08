Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 158,873 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Insperity worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter worth about $124,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,829.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $754,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,829.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,884.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,500 shares of company stock worth $1,690,340 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $120.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

